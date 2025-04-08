Dallas Mavericks Make Roster Move Before Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) in Texas.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team had made a roster decision with Brandon Williams.
Via Charania: "The Dallas Mavericks will convert two-way guard Brandon Williams on a standard two-year NBA deal later this week, agents Derek Lafayette and Fess Irvin of Skyward Sports told ESPN. Williams is averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 assists, 51.1% shooting, 37.9% on 3s in 15 minutes a game."
Williams full averages this season are 8.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 31 games for the Mavs.
He has also spent a lot of time in the G League with the Texas Legends.
Via NBA G League (on December 6): "Brandon Williams WAS UNSTOPPABLE tonight! @dallasmavs two-way signee scored a season-high 45 points and added 11 assists in the Legends win. This marks Brandon’s first double-double of the season and his second 30+ point performance. 👏🙌 "
Williams has played part of three seasons in the NBA with the Mavs (and Portland Trail Blazers).
His career averages are 8.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
The Mavs are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 38-41 record in 79 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost two in a row).