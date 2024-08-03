Dallas Mavericks Officially Sign 10-Year NBA Veteran
Spencer Dinwiddie is coming off a year where he played for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the season with averages of 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 76 games.
This summer, Dinwiddie became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Saturday, the former Colorado star officially signed with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via The Mavs: "Our guy is back. Welcome home, @spencerdinwiddie 🏡 #MFFL"
Dinwiddie will be in his second stint with Dallas.
He was with team for part of two seasons (2022-23).
During the 2022 season, Dinwiddie helped the Mavs reach the Western Conference finals.
In addition to the Mavs, Lakers and Nets, Dinwiddie has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards over ten seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 542 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 33 NBA playoff games (seven starts) with the Nets, Pistons, Lakers and Mavs.
The Mavs are coming off an excellent season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was on the roster.
However, the Mavs lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.