Dallas Mavericks Officially Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Kessler Edwards is coming off a year where he appeared in 54 games for the Sacramento Kings.
He finished the season with averages of 1.7 points per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, Edwards officially signed a contract with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Mark Followill: "Mavs two-way contract news: Kessler Edwards who played 138 games in three years with the Nets and Kings has signed a two-way with the Mavs...Alex Fudge who did have a two-way with the Mavs was waived."
Edwards was the 44th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent part of three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets (and Kings).
His career averages are 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 138 regular season games.
He has also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.
Meanwhile, Fudge had been coming off a year where he appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Lakers (and Mavs).
He finished his rookie season with averages of 2.5 points per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range.
At just 21, Fudge will be an intriguing free agent for other teams around the NBA to consider signing before the season.
As for the Mavs, they finished this past season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.