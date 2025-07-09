Dallas Mavericks Officially Sign Two New Players
The Dallas Mavericks will be among the most high profile teams to watch during the 2025-26 season.
On Tuesday, the team announced that they had signed two players (who went undrafted last month).
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed center Moussa Cisse and guard/forward Matthew Cleveland.
Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed."
Cleveland played four seasons of college basketball at Florida State and Miami.
He finished last season with averages of 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Cisse played five seasons of college basketball for Memphis, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.
He finished last year with averages of 5.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 54.8% from the field in 35 games.
Via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban: "Mavericks Summer League coach Josh Broghamer listed a few standouts so far and included Max Lewis, noting that his energy and shooting have been solid.
Said they will look to play him “a lot” at Summer League.
Also complimented Matthew Cleveland and Moussa Cisse.
Noted that Cisse has done a great job with his “activity and size.”"
The Mavs will play their first NBA Summer League game on Thursday night (in Las Vegas) against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.