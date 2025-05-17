Dallas Mavericks Player Makes Heartbreaking Statement About Luka Doncic Trade
Naji Marshall had a very productive season in his first year playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished with averages of 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range in 69 games.
However, Marshall joined the team thinking he would be playing with Luka Doncic.
After just half a season as teammates, the Mavs traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.
In a recent interview with The Young Man And The Three, Marshall spoke honestly about the team losing Doncic.
Marshall: "I was hurt, man. Luka is my dog, for real... As far as personally, I was just hurt to lose Luka, man.... I was just hurt to see him go."
The Mavs ended up finishing the season as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
That said, the Mavs have the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Via Underdog: "The Mavs get the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft when they had a 1.8% CHANCE of landing it"
Marshall spent the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Next season will be his sixth in the NBA.
Via DLLS Mavs: "The only Mavericks ever with 34 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds in a game...
- Naji Marshall (3/9/25)
- Jason Kidd (4/11/95)
- Dirk Nowitzki (3/29/10)
- Luka Doncic (41 times)"