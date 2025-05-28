Dallas Mavericks Player Reportedly Expected To Be On Trading Block
P.J. Washington has been an extremely valuable addition to the Dallas Mavericks over the previous two seasons.
The former Kentucky star finished this past year with averages of 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
With the current situation the Mavs are in, Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that Washington could be a name on the trade block this summer.
Via Sidery: "With the incoming arrival of Cooper Flagg, teams are expecting the Mavericks to make PJ Washington available on the trade market for a rotational upgrade this summer.
Washington becomes extension-eligible in August, which should bring a potentially strong market from contenders."
Washington was the 12th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He has spent six years with the Charlotte Hornets (and Mavs).
The 26-year-old has career averages of 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 390 games.
Via @NationMffl: "If PJ Washington is willing to stay in Dallas for the right price and accept the fact that he might not be closing out every game, then you keep him.
The Mavs will need him if they want to make another Finals run and the city of Dallas loves him."
The Mavs lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.