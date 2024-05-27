Dallas Mavericks Player Reportedly Went To Hospital After Game 3 Against Timberwolves
UPDATE: Dereck Lively has been ruled out for Game 4, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and the NBA on TNT.
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves (in Texas) for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
During the game, Dereck Lively II got hurt and had to be helped to the locker room (he did not return).
He finished the game with six points three rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 3/3 from the field in nine minutes of playing time.
On Monday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reported that Lively had to be checked out at the hospital following the injury.
Via Townsend: "I’m told that though Dereck Lively II was examined and underwent a neck scan at a hospital last night, the Mavericks won’t know until further tests later today about a prognosis.
The same also goes, I’m told, about whether he will enter concussion protocol."
Lively has been one of the most productive rookies in the NBA this season.
He is currently averaging 8.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 65.3% from the field through the first 15 games of the 2024 playoffs.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Currently, the Mavs have a 3-0 lead on the Timberwolves, so they can end the series in a sweep with a victory on Tuesday.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.