Dallas Mavericks Player Was Getting Shots Up Three Hours Before Game 3

Kyrie Irving was getting shots up over three hours before Game 3.

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward P.J. Washington (25) and center Daniel Gafford (21) and guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) come off the court during the second quarter against the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Boston Celtics (in Texas) for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving was seen getting shots up over three hours before tip-off.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Kyrie was the ONLY ONE on the court three hours before Game 3 👀"

Irving has struggled in a big way to start the series.

He is coming off a game where he had 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

In addition, the 2016 NBA Champion has yet to make a three-pointer (0/8).

Irving is in his second season playing for Dallas, and prior to the Finals, he had been having an excellent year.

Through the first 19 games of the 2024 NBA playoffs, Irving is averaging 21.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.

What makes Irving's struggles even more noteworthy is the fact that this is his fourth time in the NBA Finals, and Luka Doncic has been excellent through his first two career games (in the Finals).

The Mavs trail the Celtics 0-2 after losing both games in Boston.

Therefore, they will need a big game from Irving to regain the momentum.

Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
The Mavs lost won an NBA Championship in 2011 when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.

