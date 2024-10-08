Dallas Mavericks Release 2-Year NBA Player
A.J. Lawson is coming off his second season in the NBA.
In 42 games, the Dallas Mavericks guard averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 26.0% from the three-point range.
On Tuesday, the Mavs announced that they have waived Lawson.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have waived guard AJ Lawson."
Lawson has spent part of two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves (and Mavs).
His career averages are 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He also appeared in ten NBA playoff games with the Mavs last season.
Lawson also appeared in seven G League games last season.
He averaged 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range.
The Mavs are coming off an excellent year where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reported more details about Lawson.
Via Afseth: "The Dallas Mavericks have waived A.J. Lawson. His contract was non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season."
The Mavs will play four preseason games against the Grizzlies, Jazz, Clippers and Bucks.
They will open up the regular season on October 24 when they host the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas.