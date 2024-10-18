Fastbreak

Dallas Mavericks Release 3 Players After Bucks Game

The Dallas Mavericks announced that they had waived three players.

Ben Stinar

Oct 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played their final preseason game when they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Texas.

The Mavs won by a score of 109-84 to finish the preseason with a 1-3 record.

After the victory, they announced that they had waived three players.

Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today they have waived guard AJ Lawson, forward Emanuel Miller and center Jamarion Sharp."

Lawson is coming off a year where he averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field in 42 games for the Mavs.

He has spent part of two seasons in the NBA.

A.J. Lawson
Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard A.J. Lawson (9) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sharp played three seasons of college basketball for Western Kentucky and Ole Miss.

This past year (with Ole Miss), he averaged 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field in 31 games.

Jamarion Sharp
Mar 14, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Jamarion Sharp (3) celebrates a three point basket against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Miller played five seasons of college basketball for Texas A&M and TCU.

He averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 34 games for TCU.

Emanuel Miller
Mar 22, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots the ball during the first half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Mavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas, Texas.

They are coming off a fantastic season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.

Over the offseason, the Mavs added Klay Thompson to join superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.