Dallas Mavericks Release 3 Players After Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played their final preseason game when they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 109-84 to finish the preseason with a 1-3 record.
After the victory, they announced that they had waived three players.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today they have waived guard AJ Lawson, forward Emanuel Miller and center Jamarion Sharp."
Lawson is coming off a year where he averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field in 42 games for the Mavs.
He has spent part of two seasons in the NBA.
Sharp played three seasons of college basketball for Western Kentucky and Ole Miss.
This past year (with Ole Miss), he averaged 3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field in 31 games.
Miller played five seasons of college basketball for Texas A&M and TCU.
He averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 34 games for TCU.
The Mavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas, Texas.
They are coming off a fantastic season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
Over the offseason, the Mavs added Klay Thompson to join superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.