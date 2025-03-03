Dallas Mavericks Release Player Before Kings Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Sacramento Kings in Texas.
Before the game, the Mavs waived Kylor Kelley.
The former Oregon State star had been averaging 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 76.9% from the field in eight games.
The news comes after Chris Haynes reported that the Mavs will sign Kai Jones.
Via Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com: "The Dallas Mavericks will waive Kylor Kelley to free up a two-way contract spot to sign Kai Jones after he clears waivers, a source confirms to @DALHoopsJournal.
Once completed, Dallas will have Kessler Edwards, Brandon Williams, and Jones signed under two-way contracts."
Jones will be an intriguing addition to Dallas, as he was the 19th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
In 28 games with the LA Clipers (this year), the 24-year-old is averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 72.2% from the field.
As for Kelley, the 27-year-old had a solid stint with Dallas.
He could be someone another team takes a chance on this season (or for 2025-26 training camp).
Via NBA G League (on April 29, 2024): "The league's leading shot blocker was a force in the paint, averaging 2.9 BPG and 6.4 REB. His rim protection continued throughout the Finals helping Kelley earn NBA G League All-Defense honors!"
As for the Mavs, they are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-29 record in 61 games.
They have won six out of their last ten games.