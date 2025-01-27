Dallas Mavericks Release Player Before Wizards Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Washington Wizards in Texas.
Before the game, the Mavs announced that they hade made several roster moves.
Via Mavs PR on Sunday: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed center Kylor Kelley to a Two-Way contract and requested waivers on Two-Way guard Jazian Gortman.
Kelley will wear No. 50 for the Mavericks."
Gortman is in his rookie season.
The 21-year-old had been averaging 1.5 points per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported more details: "The Mavericks, needing a center in the face of an injury crisis, have waived two-way guard Jazian Gortman to sign big man Kylor Kelley from the South Bay Lakers to a two-way deal."
Meanwhile, Kelley has yet to make his NBA debut after four seasons in the G League.
Via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban on Sunday: "Here’s a look at the Dallas Mavericks’ new center, Kylor Kelley who they signed to a two-way deal today.
Looks to be a great lob catcher and rim protector, exactly what Dallas needed."
As for the Mavs, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-22 record in 46 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Wizards, the Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
They are coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.