Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Interested In 4x NBA Champion
Klay Thompson continues to be among the most discussed players with NBA free agency slated to begin on June 30.
He has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, but will now be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On Friday, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Dallas Mavericks are a team with interest in landing Thompson.
The Mavs (according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski) traded Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons on Friday.
Hardaway Jr. had $16.2 million left on his contract for the 2024-25 season, so they were able to get off of a significant salary while only having to take back Quentin Grimes ($4.3 million).
If the Mavs were somehow able to land Thompson to pair with superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, they would have one of the most intriguing lineups in the NBA.
That said, one of the reasons he could potentially leave Golden State is the fact that they would not want to give him a major contract for his declining play.
The four-time NBA Champion finished this past season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Dallas is coming off an excellent year where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.