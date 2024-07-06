Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Interested In Former 9th Overall Pick
Dennis Smith Jr. is coming off a solid year for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former NC State star finished the season with averages of 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.
This summer, he became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported intel from around the league.
He noted that Smith Jr. could be an option for the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The Dallas Mavericks have considered bringing one of two former guards back to the team, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith Jr, league sources told HoopsHype."
Smith Jr. was initially the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Mavs.
He spent part of two seasons with Dallas and was teammates with Luka Doncic for 32 games.
In addition to the Mavs and Nets, Smith Jr. has also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over seven seasons.
His career averages are 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 326 regular season games.
As for the Mavs, they are coming off a season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.