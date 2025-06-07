Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Interested In Recent Lakers Player
Cam Reddish spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Before getting waived, the 25-year-old had averages of 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 33 games.
According to Jimmy Crowther, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to bring in Reddish for a workout.
Via All Things Mavs: "Cam Reddish is expected to take part in the Dallas Mavericks’ free agent mini camp next week, according to a source.
As I reported yesterday, Dennis Smith Jr. will workout for the Mavs during the June 9-10 camp as well."
Reddish was the 10th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He has spent six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 254 games.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers (on November 19, 2023): "Leading the league with TWENTY-ONE steals in November: Cam Reddish.
Laker Film Room: Cam's Pressure Defense"
As for the Mavs, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
The franchise had reached the 2024 NBA Finals.
On the other hand, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round (in five games).