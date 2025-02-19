Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Make Roster Move After Anthony Davis Injury
Moses Brown appeared in nine games for the Indiana Pacers earlier this season.
The former UCLA star averaged 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 65.0% from the field.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Dallas Mavericks will likely sign Brown to a 10-day contract.
Via Charania: "The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, agent Ryan Davis of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN. Mavs bring in a big man with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II expected to be out extended time."
Brown will be a familiar face to the organization, as he spent 26 games (one start) with the Mavs during the 2021-22 season.
Via All Things Mavs: "Brown played 26 games in Dallas in 2021 and has since bounced around the NBA and G-League.
He’s been averaging 15.6 PPG & 15.1 REB with the Westchester Knicks this year in the G-League."
Brown has spent part of six seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets (in addition to the Pacers and Mavs).
His career averages are 5.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 159 games.
As for the Mavs, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record in 56 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
On Friday, the Mavs will resume action when they host the New Orleans Pelicans in Dallas.