Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Sign Pacers Player's Brother
Ryan Nembhard played four seasons of college basketball for Creighton and Gonzaga.
On Thursday night, the 22-year-old went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.
That said, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Nembhard will now sign a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Givony: "Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard has agreed to a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks, a source told ESPN.
No. 59 prospect on the ESPN Top-100 led college basketball with 9.7 assists per game."
Nembhard finished his final season of college basketball (at Gonzaga) with averages of 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "Wow. Ryan Nembhard falls into the perfect situation in Dallas. So special as a playmaker, and he'll be surrounded by so much length to mitigate concerns about his size on defense. A+ team/prospect fit."
He is also the brother of current Indiana Pacers star Andrew Nembhard.
Via THE SHIFT: "Ryan Nembhard – brother of Andrew – is signing with the Dallas Mavericks as an undrafted free agent!
Nembhard finished last season with the fifth most assists (344) in Division I college men's basketball history"
As for the Mavs, they were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
The franchise reached the NBA Finals in 2024.