Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Signing 3-Year NBA Player
Kai Jones is in the middle of his third NBA season.
The former Texas star had been averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 72.2% from the field in 28 games for the LA Clippers.
However, the Clippers waived Jones on Saturday.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Los Angeles Clippers are waiving Kai Jones and signing Seth Lundy and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to two-way contracts, sources tell ESPN. Clippers are converting Jordan Miller to a standard deal today and adding two new two-ways."
Following the news, Chris Haynes reported that Jones will now be expected to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Haynes: "2021 first-round pick Kai Jones intends to sign a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks upon clearing waivers, league sources tell me."
Jones was the 19th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Over part of three seasons (with the Hornets and Clippers), he has career averages of 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field and 21.7% from the three-point range in 95 games.
Via Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com: "The Mavs must waive one of Kylor Kelley, Brandon Williams, or Kessler Edwards to make room to sign Jones."
The Mavs are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference witha a 32-29 record in 61 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
On Monday night, the Mavs will host Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings.
At home, they are 19-12 in 31 games played in Dallas, Texas.