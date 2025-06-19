Dallas Mavericks Send Message To NBA Legend Dirk Nowitzki
Dirk Nowitzki is one of the best 50 players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame forward (who spent all 21 years with the Dallas Mavericks) retired after the 2018-19 season.
On Thursday, Nowitzki is celebrating his 47th birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 47th Birthday to 14x #NBAAllStar, 2006-07 NBA MVP, 2010-11 NBA champion, 2011 #NBAFinals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Dirk Nowitzki! #NBABDAY"
One person who wished Nowitzki a happy birthday was the Mavs.
Their post had over 1,600 likes and 30,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "Happy Birthday to The 🐐"
Nowitzki was the ninth pick in the 1998 NBA Draft.
He finished his legendary career with averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 1,522 games.
Via StatMuse: "Dirk Nowitzki in 21 seasons:
— 21/8
— 47/38/88%
— 14x All-Star
— 12x All-NBA
— MVP
— FMVP
— Most 3s by a power forward
The only big in NBA history to record a 50/40/90 season."
Nowitzki led the Mavs to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.
Via StatMuse: "Dirk Nowitzki in the 2011 Finals:
26.0 PPG
9.7 RPG
97.8 FT% (45 for 46)
Finals MVP."
As for the Mavs, they made the NBA Finals in 2024 (but missed the 2025 playoffs).