Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Lakers Guard For NBA Summer League
Maxwell Lewis spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 4.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Recently, it was announced that the 22-year-old will join the Dallas Mavericks for 2025 NBA Summer League.
Via @All_Things_Mavs: "Maxwell Lewis, a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will play for the Mavs Summer League team.
Lewis was traded to Brooklyn with D’Angelo Russell. Lewis was averaging nearly 20 minutes per game for the Nets before he broke his tibia on January 1."
Lewis was the 40th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Pepperdine.
He has spent two seasons in the league (with the Lakers and Nets).
His career averages are 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.0% from the field 33.9% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers (in 2023): "Maxwell Lewis
- Averaged 17 PPG & 6 RPG at Pepperdine last season
- Can play the saxophone
- Favorite player: Kobe Bryant"
The Mavs finished the 2024-25 season as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "The #Mavs have announced their roster & coach for the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League.
The team is highlighted by No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, two-way guards Ryan Nembhard & Miles Kelly, along with 2024 2nd round pick Melvin Ajinca.
Mavs assistant Josh Broghamer will serve as coach."