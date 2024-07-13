Dallas Mavericks Sign Scoring Forward
Emanuel Miller is coming off an excellent season of college basketball with TCU.
He finished the year with averages of 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 34 games.
However, Miller went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month.
On Saturday, the Mavs announced that they have signed Miller.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Mavs announce they’ve signed guard Jazian Gortman and forward Emanuel Miller. Both players will play for the team’s Summer League squad.
Mavs SL coach Jared Dudley said today that Miller is one of the most physical players on the team."
Over five seasons of college basketball with TCU and Texas A&M, Miller had career averages of 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 147 games.
If he doesn't make the roster, Miller could be an intriguing player for the Mavs (or another team) to sign on a two-way deal.
Via Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman on January 19: "TCU's Emanuel Miller emerging as a name for teams to track. Nothing flashy, averaging 14.6 pts on low usage, 61% 3PT, 13-27 3PT, 50% on HC jumpers, playing to strengths/off Mike Miles' gravity. Timely cutting, O-rebounding with 6-7, 217lb frame. Opportunistic post scorer, driver."
The Mavs are coming off a year where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.