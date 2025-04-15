Dallas Mavericks Star Anthony Davis Sends Viral Message To Paige Bueckers
On Monday night, the WNBA held it's 2025 Draft in New York.
Paige Bueckers (to the surprise of no one) was selected with the first pick by the Dallas Wings.
Via Bleacher Report: "🚨 DALLAS WINGS SELECT PAIGE BUECKERS WITH THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE WNBA DRAFT 🚨
Fresh off a title, it's officially time for Paige's career in the W to start 🍿"
Bueckers finished her final season at UConn with averages of 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.4% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 38 games.
After she was selected by Dallas, the Mavs posted a video of Anthony Davis.
Davis: "What's up, Paige? AD here. From one first-round overall pick to another. I just want to say congratulations, welcome to Dallas, can't wait to get you here to support you, come to some games to watch you do your thing. Congrats again. Enjoy the night."
The Wings are coming off a season where they went 9-31.
Bueckers is expected to instantly become one of the best players in the WNBA.
Via espnW: "Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale are about to FEAST in Dallas
The Wings select Bueckers with the first overall pick in the WNBA draft"
As for Davis, he is in his first season with Dallas.
He finished the regular season with averages of 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest in 51 games (for the Mavs and Lakers).