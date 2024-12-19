Dallas Mavericks Star Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Clippers Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the LA Clippers in Texas.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Luka Doncic was unable to practice on Wednesday.
Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic did not practice today. Said they’ll see how he feels tomorrow before their first of two straight games against the Clippers."
Doncic is coming off arguably his best game of the season when the the Mavs beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 143-133.
The All-Star forward went off for 45 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 16/23 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Luka Dončić put on a SHOW in San Francisco!
🔥 45 PTS (16-23 FGM) 🔥 11 REB 🔥 13 AST 🔥 6 3PM 🔥 3 STL 🔥 2 BLK
Mavs win their 8th of their last 9 games!"
The Mavs enter play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-9 record in 26 games.
They have gone 8-3 in the 11 games they have played on their home floor in Dallas, Texas.
Thursday will be the first time the Mavs and Clippers have faced off during the 2024-25 NBA season.