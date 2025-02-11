Dallas Mavericks Star Klay Thompson Makes Bold Anthony Davis Statement
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Sacramento Kings (at home).
They lost by a score of 129-128 (in overtime).
The team was playing without Anthony Davis, who got injured in Saturday's 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets.
Before getting hurt, Davis had been playing excellent, as he put up 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following Monday's loss to the Kings, Klay Thompson spoke about how Davis played against Houston.
Thompson (h/t Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban): "I was in awe. Just like you guys. Are you kidding me? 24 and 14 in the first half... He showed he's the best power forward in the NBA when he's available and locked in. AD is so good, and I'm just so excited to be his teammate."
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 43 games this season.
It's unclear how long he will be out of action.
As for Thompson, he finished Monday's loss with 19 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 7/15 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 28-26, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.