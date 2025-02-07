Dallas Mavericks Star Klay Thompson Makes Bold Anthony Davis Statement
On Saturday afternoon, Anthony Davis is expected to make his debut for the Dallas Mavericks when they host the Houston Rockets.
Davis joins Dallas with averages of 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 42 games.
After the Mavs beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 127-120, Klay Thompson spoke about his new teammate.
Thompson: "I'm so excited. Obviously, it sucks losing Luka, but when you get a player like AD in return, it makes it a lot easier to turn to the page... He's one of the greatest power forwards of all time. People forget he's top-75 for a reason... He's gonna, I think, add a whole new dimension to our team offensively and defensively. I don't think there's many better two-way players than him... Our front court is absolutely loaded with him."
Thompson is in his first year playing for Dallas.
He came to the franchise to help them win an NBA Championship.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via Real Sports: "Klay Thompson has the most games in NBA history with 25+ PTS & 0 FTA."
The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.