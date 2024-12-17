Mavs Star Klay Thompson Makes Bold Statement About Luka Doncic
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 143-133.
While all of the attention was on Klay Thompson (who made his second return to the Chase Center), Luka Doncic was the best player on the floor.
The superstar forward exploded for 45 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and two blocks.
After the game, Thompson was asked about Doncic when he met with the media.
Thompson: "Luka is a magician with the ball in his hands. His shot-making and his playmaking is ridiculous. Especially for a guy his size."
Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 assists, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 20 games.
He has established himself as one of the best ten players in the league over the last few seasons.
Thompson is no longer the superstar guard that he once was, but he's been a solid addition to Dallas.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Last season, the Mavs reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
Therefore, they are expected to be a legitimate title contender with Thompson.
Via Mavs PR: "Klay Thompson knocked down a season-high 7 3-pointers en route to scoring a season-high 29 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3FG, 4-5 FT) at Golden State.
Thompson has shot a combined 13-of-23 (.565) from deep against his former team this season."