Dallas Mavericks Star Klay Thompson Makes Feelings Clear About Kyrie Irving
On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 133-129.
The Mavs were playing their fourth game since Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending injury.
After Monday's game, Klay Thompson spoke about Irving when he met with the media.
Thompson: "It hurt, obviously with Kyrie being out for 10-12 months... We know he's going to come back stronger. Or if not, at the same level he was playing... I'm not worried about him, because I've seen his work first hand and it's some of the best I've ever seen."
Irving finished his 14th NBA season with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Irving wrote (on March 8): "Thank you GOD.
I understand that my calling on earth is bigger than basketball and it’s not just about me. This moment was for all of my brothers and sisters who also put GOD first.
I know how powerfully unified we are through our unwavering faith.
I am that I am
Hélà"
As for Thompson, he finished Monday's game with 26 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/14 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-33 record in 66 games.
They are 3-7 over their last ten.
On Wednesday, the Mavs will play the Spurs (again) in San Antonio.