Dallas Mavericks Star Klay Thompson Makes Viral Instagram Post

Klay Thompson made a post to Instagram.

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Klay Thompson is one of the most notable players in NBA history.

The future Hall of Famer is coming off his first season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

He had averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.

This week, Thompson made a post to Instagram from the Texas Rangers game.

His post had over 190,000 likes.

He wrote: "My girlfriend likes these ⚾️ 💙 @rangers"

Many people commented on the viral post.

AJ Rompza: "Bro! I have your brother’s first ever MLB home run bat, I think he should have it!! 🙌"

@nubian_chyna27: "I love how he be messing with the haters 😂😂"

@stephen_bondzie_: "this guy scored 37 points in a quarter btw"

E5QUIRE: "Who’s better at baseball tho? You or Trayce? 😂"

@marydishoian: "suddenly he’s my favorite player"

@kalolaina_cab05: "Love how Klay is constantly smiling since he's with Megan 😍"

@allysonscutz: "Klay seems happy and that makes me happy"

Via BaseballHistoryNut (on July 23): "Last night, Klay Thompson threw one of the hardest ceremonial first pitch I’ve ever seen. Legit no joke, an absolute bullet and on the money"

Fans of Dallas sports will certainly enjoy seeing Thompson supporting the local baseball team.

The Rangers beat the Athletics by a score of 7-2 (on the night he threw out the first pitch).

As for the Mavs, they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

