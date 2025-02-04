Dallas Mavericks Star Klay Thompson Should Have Listened To His Father
Klay Thompson spent the first 13 years of his legendary career with the Golden State Warriors.
Over the offseason, the five-time NBA All-Star made the surprisng move to leave the Warriors (and sign with the Dallas Mavericks).
One of the biggest reasons he signed with the team was to play with Luka Doncic.
Thompson said on October 17 (h/t Noah Weber): "I think we'll be great, and a huge reason why I'm here is because of Luka and a chance to play with him."
Doncic was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend.
Ironically, Thompson had been deciding between the Lakers and Mavs over the offseason.
Via @GoldenKnightGFX: "Klay chose the Mavs over the Lakers to play with Luka & Luka ended up on the Lakers. Crazy."
Thompson's father (Mychal) won two NBA Championships with the Lakers.
Therefore, he wanted his son to join the franchise.
Mychal Thompson on July 2 (via SiriusXM NBA Radio): "I'm not feeling too much in a congratulatory mood. Obviously, it's Klay's decision; it's his life. He's a grown man, 34 years of age... I'm really disappointed; I was hoping, hoping, as you can assess, that he would be a Laker. It was close. It came down to the Lakers and the Mavs, but the Mavs won out. You know me, I was hoping and praying he would finish his career with the Lakers."
While the Mavs will have an excellent chance to make a deep run with Anthony Davis.
It's fair to point out that Thompson could have been teammates with Doncic on the Lakers.