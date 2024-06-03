Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Makes 1-Word Post That Went Viral
Kyrie Irving is in the middle of his best season in years.
He has been excellent during the playoffs, and the Mavs are headed to their first NBA Finals appearance since the 2011 season.
On Saturday, Irving sent out a post on X that had over 16,000 likes and nearly 700,000 impressions.
Irving wrote: "Tribe🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
Irving is in his second year playing for Dallas after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
The former Duke superstar finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
After missing the 2023 playoffs, the Mavs did an excellent job of bouncing back and finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Irving is averaging 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range through the first 17 games of the playoffs.
He was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets over 13 seasons.
The Mavs will play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 in Boston, Massachusetts.