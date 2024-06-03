Fastbreak

Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Makes 1-Word Post That Went Viral

Kyrie Irving sent out a post on X.

Ben Stinar

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is in the middle of his best season in years.

He has been excellent during the playoffs, and the Mavs are headed to their first NBA Finals appearance since the 2011 season.

On Saturday, Irving sent out a post on X that had over 16,000 likes and nearly 700,000 impressions.

Irving wrote: "Tribe🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"

Irving is in his second year playing for Dallas after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) during the middle of the 2022-23 season.

The former Duke superstar finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates after winning the Western Confrerence Championship against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the 2023 playoffs, the Mavs did an excellent job of bouncing back and finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Irving is averaging 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range through the first 17 games of the playoffs.

He was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets over 13 seasons.

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavs will play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 in Boston, Massachusetts.

