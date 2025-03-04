Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Makes Heartfelt Statement After Injury
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 122-98.
However, the bigger concern was that Kyrie Irving left the game with an injury.
It's now been announced that he will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Chris Haynes: "Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, sources tell me."
On Tuesday, Irving made a heartfelt statement on Instagram live (h/t Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban).
Irving: "I think that the greatest gift that I got that I gave to myself was going to that free throw line and hitting both free throws. If I didn't make both free throws and if you know you know... I know that that meant something not only for me but for all those out there that were worried. I know that you guys we're feeling for me, so thank you guys."
Irving finished his 14th NBA season with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
He is in his third year with Dallas.
The 2016 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Kevin John ABC10: "Incredible behind the scenes video. Feel awful for Kyrie. Major respect to him for shooting those two free throws - similar to how his teammate Klay Thompson and the late great Kobe Bryant did after their season-ending injuries."
As for the Mavs, they are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-30 record.