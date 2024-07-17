Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Reacts To Heartbreaking News
On Tuesday, the heatbreaking news that Joe Bryant had passed away was announced.
He was the father of the late Kobe Bryant and played eight seasons in the NBA for the San Diego Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.
Via NBA History: "The NBA mourns the passing of Joe "Jellybean" Bryant (1954-2024). Joe played 8 NBA seasons with the 76ers, Clippers and Rockets and was a head coach in the WNBA for the LA Sparks. We extend our deepest condolences to the Bryant family."
Following the tragic news, Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a post on X.
His post had over 17,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Irving wrote: "Rest Well with the Ancestors Mr.Bryant
🤞🏾🪶♾❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Irving had been notably friends with Kobe.
Irving speaking about Kobe on June 3 (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints): "I don't know if anyone in here has ever lost a mentor or lost someone that is a little bit older than them, meant something to them. Even if you guys didn't talk every day, there was still that connection that they were always gonna be there for you. It wasn't just him; it was his family as well. He supported me unconditionally. I miss him every single day alongside the rest of the world and all the Kobe supporters around the world because he held such a big presence. He knew what his power was, he knew what his superpowers were and they weren't on the court all the time."