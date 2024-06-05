Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Reacts To Incredible News About His Father
Kyrie Irving is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
He has had many signature basketball shoes over the years with Nike (and now Anta Sports).
On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving's father (Drederick) will have his own shoe.
Via Charania: "Sources: Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is signing the first signature athlete for his ANTA shoe line: His father, Drederick Irving.
This marks the first time in pro sports a player has signed his dad to a signature shoe deal."
Following the news, Kyrie Center (a Kyrie Irving fan account) made a post, and Irving quoted the post.
Via Kyrie Center: "NEWS: Kyrie will be signing his father, Drederick Irving, as his first signature athlete for his ANTA shoe line, per @ShamsCharania"
Via Irving: "Tribe🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
Irving's reaction had over 31,000 likes and nearly one million impressions in less than nine hours.
Charania also added more details about Irving's father: "Drederick played at Boston University and professionally in Australia. Kyrie signed his dad to an endorsement deal -- and the Drederick Irving's will release in Foot Locker stores in September, an industry source said."
Irving is in his second year with Dallas, and finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.
The Mavs will play the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals with Game 1 on Thursday in Massachusetts.
Irving has played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Cavs, Nets, Celtics and Mavs.
He helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.