Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Sends Out Viral Instagram Post
Kyrie Irving is one of the most popular players in the NBA.
The Dallas Mavericks star finished last season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.
Irving has over 20 million followers on Instagram, and on Monday, he made one of his only posts of the offseason.
There were over 275,000 likes and 2,000 comments in less than 12 hours.
Irving captioned his post: "Hélà🤞🏾♾🪶"
Andre Drummond commented: "🫂"
Miguel Wilson commented: "love the fact that whatever you do, it isnt to brag or boast. Basketball and money don’t define you. God Bless"
Asia Love commented: "❤️🤞🏾"
Tristan Jass commented: "🙏🙏🙏"
Andrew Walls commented: "My goat 🐐"
Chris Massey commented: "the grand chessboard is a great read🔥"
Irving has been an excellent fit with Dallas.
He has helped Luka Doncic and the team take the next step, as they are coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
Irving was initially the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.
In addition to the Mavs, the 2016 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics over 13 seasons.
His career averages are 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 729 games.