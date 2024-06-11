Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Sends Out Viral Post After Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals by a score of 105-98.
Kyrie Irving's shooting struggles continued, as the superstar point guard finished with 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He is shooting 0/8 from the three-point range through the first two games of the series.
After the game (on Monday), Irving sent out a post on X that had over 5,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, Keep God 1st and stay together no matter what. Pronoia >Paranoia
Hélà🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
Irving had been in the middle of a fantastic postseason before the Finals.
He is averaging 21.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 19 games.
The Mavs trail the Celtics 0-2, so they are in a must-win situation heading into Game 3 on Wednesday evening in Dallas, Texas.
Following Wednesday's showdown, the teams will remain in Dallas for Game 4 on Saturday evening.
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke and is in the Finals for the fourth time in his career.
The future Hall of Famer has career averages of 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.