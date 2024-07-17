Dallas Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Sends Out Viral Post After Surgery
Kyrie Irving is coming off another excellent season.
The Dallas Mavericks superstar finished the year with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
On Tuesday evening, the Mavs revealed that Irving recently had surgery.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Mavericks say Kyrie Irving has undergone surgery to repair a broken left hand. He sustained the injury earlier this month while training."
Following the news, Irving sent out a post on X that had over 4,000 likes and 70,000 impressions in less than 30 minutes.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, Thank you for all the messages and prayers. GOD truly knew that I needed to take a break from Basketball after the long season and give myself some time to heal. I am in love with getting better at my craft, but now I must rest and recover.
Hélà🤞🏾♾🪶"
Irving helped the Mavs finish the 2024 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They were able to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season but lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (in five games).
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.
He has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets over 12 seasons.
In 2016, Irving helped lead the Cavs to the NBA Championship.