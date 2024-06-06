Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Is On The Verge Of NBA History
Luka Doncic is coming off another excellent regular season.
The All-Star forward averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He led the entire NBA in points per game.
Therefore, Doncic can make NBA history if the Mavs win the 2024 title.
Via The NBA: "Luka Doncic looks to join Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal as the only regular-season scoring leaders to win a title in the same season over the last 50 years 👀"
The Mavs will play the Boston Celtics with Game 1 on Thursday evening in Massachusetts.
Doncic is in the Finals for the first time in his six-year career.
He is currently averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range through his first 17 games of the 2024 playoffs.
The Mavs missed the NBA playoffs in 2023, but finished this season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
In addition to Doncic's stellar play, the Mavs have been led by Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.
All three players were acquired over the last two seasons, so the Mavs have done an excellent job of surrounding Doncic with the right players to compete for a title.