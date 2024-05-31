Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
On Thursday evening, Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Doncic finished the game with 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are now headed to the NBA Finals where they will face off against the Boston Celtics.
After the huge win, Doncic made a post to Instagram that had over 1.1 million likes and nearly 9,000 comments in less than 15 hours.
Doncic captioned his post: "Special team!💯💯💯"
Doncic is coming off another excellent regular season and is averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range through the first 17 games of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and beat the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds (before defeating the Timberwolves).
Despite only being in his sixth season, Doncic is arguably a top-three player in the NBA and has been to the Western Conference finals twice in the previous three seasons.
This will be his first time in the NBA Finals.
Game 1 of the series is on June 6 in Boston.
As for the Celtics, they are in the NBA Finals for the second time since 2022 and beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.