Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sends Out Viral IG Post
Luka Doncic has established himself as arguably a top-five player in the NBA.
The Dallas Mavericks superstar is coming off another sensational season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Many believe he could be the MVP as soon as next season.
Recently, the 25-year-old went on a trip to China with Air Jordan.
Following the trip, Doncic made a post to Instagram that had over 340,000 likes in 13 hours.
Doncic has over nine million followers on Instagram.
Doncic captioned his post: "China trip 🇨🇳 😎"
In addition to Doncic's stellar play, the Mavs were also one of the best teams in the NBA.
The pairing of Kyrie Irving (and Doncic) has proven to be a smart gamble for the Mavs to take.
They finished the season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
The Mavs beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the first three rounds of the playoffs to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
However, they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in five games.
The Mavs will be expected to once again be a contender to win the 2025 NBA Championship.
Doncic has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the previous five seasons.
His career averages are 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 400 games.