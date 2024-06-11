Dallas Mavericks Star Reportedly Received Pain-Killing Injection
The Dallas Mavericks currently trail the Boston Celtics 0-2 in the NBA Finals.
They lost both games on the road in Boston and are coming off a 105-98 loss in Game 2 on Sunday evening.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic was surprisingly listed as questionable for Game 2, but he ended up playing and finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Malika Andrews reported intriguing details about Doncic.
Via MacMahon: "Luka Doncic received a pain-killing injection before Game 2 to numb the area of his thoracic contusion, sources tell @malika_andrews and me. The expectation is that Doncic will get another shot before Game 3."
Despite dealing with the injury, Doncic was arguably the best player on the floor, and he also made history.
Via StatMuse: "The youngest player in NBA history with a 30-point triple-double in the Finals."
That said, the report from MacMahon and Andrews is noteworthy and will be something to monitor over the next few games.
Doncic is averaging 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range through his first 19 games of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Dallas (and Game 4 will be on Friday).
The Mavs won their last title in 2011.