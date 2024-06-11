Fastbreak

Dallas Mavericks Star Reportedly Received Pain-Killing Injection

ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Malika Andrews reported news about Luka Doncic.

Ben Stinar

Apr 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward P.J. Washington (25) walk off the court during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks currently trail the Boston Celtics 0-2 in the NBA Finals.

They lost both games on the road in Boston and are coming off a 105-98 loss in Game 2 on Sunday evening.

All-Star forward Luka Doncic was surprisingly listed as questionable for Game 2, but he ended up playing and finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Malika Andrews reported intriguing details about Doncic.

Via MacMahon: "Luka Doncic received a pain-killing injection before Game 2 to numb the area of his thoracic contusion, sources tell @malika_andrews and me. The expectation is that Doncic will get another shot before Game 3."

Despite dealing with the injury, Doncic was arguably the best player on the floor, and he also made history.

Via StatMuse: "The youngest player in NBA history with a 30-point triple-double in the Finals."

That said, the report from MacMahon and Andrews is noteworthy and will be something to monitor over the next few games.

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Doncic is averaging 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range through his first 19 games of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Dallas (and Game 4 will be on Friday).

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
The Mavs won their last title in 2011.

