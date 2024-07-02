Dallas Mavericks Trade Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Josh Green is coming off his fourth season in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Arizona star finished the year with averages of 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Mavs signed Golden State Warriors free agent Klay Thompson.
As part of the sign-and-trade, Green will be sent to the Charlotte Hornets.
Underdog NBA laid out all of the moving parts in the trade.
Via Underdog NBA: "Trade summary:
Mavs get - Klay Thompson
Warriors get - 2 second-round picks
Hornets get - Josh Green
Mavs acquire Thompson via sign-and-trade."
While the news is all about Thompson leaving the Warriors, the Hornets did an excellent job of landing Green without having to give up much.
Via Evan Sidery: "After taking on Reggie Jackson’s expiring contract from the Nuggets for four second-round picks, the Hornets sent two to acquire Josh Green.
Charlotte essentially acquired Green and his valuable contract — three-years, $42 million — for free."
Green was the 18th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is only 23.
His career averages are 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 222 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 39 playoff games and helped the Mavs reach the 2024 NBA Finals.
As for the Hornets, they finished the 2023-24 season with a 21-61 record, which had them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.