Dallas Mavericks Veteran Forward Suffers Fractured Rib
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Maxi Kleber has been ruled out for the second straight game.
The latest update revealed that the veteran forward has suffered a fractured rib.
Via Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com: "The Dallas Mavericks added an injury designation for Maxi Kleber. In addition to being listed out against the Golden State Warriors with an illness, he has a fractured rib."
Kleber has had a slow start to the season with averages of 1.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 34.6% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Afseth also added: "Despite this added injury report designation, Maxi Kleber was getting shots up after Friday’s practice and was doing conditioning work on Saturday."
While Kleber hasn't been a significant piece this season, the veteran forward has had good moments with the Mavs over his eight seasons with the franchise.
His career averages are 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 420 games.
In addition Kleber has appeared in 44 NBA playoff games (ten starts).
Via MFFL Nation: "On top of dealing with an illness lately, it has now been announced that Maxi Kleber also has a fractured rib.
The veteran forward can’t catch a break."
As for the Mavs, they have had a good start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They will enter play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-9 record in 25 games.