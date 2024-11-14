Dalton Knecht Made Los Angeles Lakers History Against Grizzlies
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 128-123 to improve to 7-4 in their first 11 games.
Dalton Knecht finished with 19 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 7/8 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
He also made Lakers history.
Via StatMamba: "Dalton Knecht was 5/5 from three tonight.
That’s the most three-point attempts without a miss by a rookie in Lakers franchise history."
Knecht was the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
He is averaging 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 11 games.
The Lakers are sixth seed in the Western Conference (and a perfect 6-0 on their home floor).
Following the Grizzlies, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
Last season, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).
As for the Grizzlies, they dropped to 7-5 in their first 12 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
The Grizzlies have been playing without their best player (Ja Morant).