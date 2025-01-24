Damian Lillard And Giannis Antetokounmpo's Alley-Oop Goes Viral In Heat-Bucks Game
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Miami Heat in Wisconsin.
The Bucks won by a score of 125-96.
During the game, superstars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo connected for a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "GIANNIS REACHING WAY WAY BACK
Dame finds his man rolling to the rim for the HUGE slam!"
Lillard finished the win with 29 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 9/21 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Dame vs the Heat:
29 PTS
10 REB
11 AST (1 TOV)
2 STL
The first Bucks guard with a triple-double since Eric Bledsoe."
Antetokounmpo put up 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field in 32 minutes.
Earlier in the night, the two-time MVP was named to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "9x All-Star. 9x All-Star starter.
Congratulations, Giannis!"
The Bucks improved to 25-17 in 42 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Following the Heat, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers.
As for the Heat, they dropped to 21-22 in 43 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.