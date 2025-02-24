Damian Lillard And Giannis Antetokounmpo's Alley-Oop Went Viral In Heat-Bucks Game
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Miami Heat in Wisconsin.
The Bucks won by a score of 120-113.
During the game, Damian Lillard and and Giannis Antetokounmpo connected for a big highlight.
Via The Bucks: "Dame and Giannis in sync."
Lillard finished the win with 28 points, three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/18 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
With the win, the Bucks improved to 32-24 in 56 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Heat, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Lillard and Antetokounmpo are in their second season as teammates.
If they can stay healthy, they should be expected to be a contender in the Eastern Conference.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "At 32-24 on the season, the Bucks are eight games over .500 for the third time this season.
First time (25-17) - Jan. 23 - 125-96 W over Miami
Second time (26-18) - Jan. 27 - 125-110 W over Utah"
As for the Heat, they dropped to 26-29 in 55 games, which has them as the eighth seed.