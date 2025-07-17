Damian Lillard Comments On Milwaukee Bucks Latest Signing
Chris Livingston has spent the first two years of his NBA career playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
He finished this past season with averages of 1.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field in 21 games.
This week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Livingston is signing a new deal with the Bucks.
Via Charania: "Chris Livingston, the 58th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, receives a third consecutive year on a guaranteed contract. Livingston's progress this month in summer league for the Bucks helps him land a new deal -- 20 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 37.5% from 3."
One person who reacted to the news was former Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
He wrote (via his Instagram story): "@chris__livingston 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 let's go PT!"
Livingston (who is 21) was the 58th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has also spent a lot of time in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd.
Via NBA G League (on January 12): "Chris Livingston BALLED OUT for the Herd tonight! The @Bucks draftee erupted for a career-high 35 points on 72% shooting in the @WisconsinHerd dominant win. 🦬"
The Bucks finished last season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Lillard was recently waived over the summer.