Fastbreak

Damian Lillard's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 11, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dunks in front of Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) during overtime at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dunks in front of Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) during overtime at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is on the injury report.

He has missed two straight games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (calf) doubtful for Monday."

Lillard is averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.

Damian Lillard
Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles during the 3rd quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Bucks enter play as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 record in 27 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Bucks beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 112-101.

Following their showdown with the Bulls, they will resume action on Thursday evening when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in Wisconsin.

NBA
Dec 8, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball while being defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

As for the Bulls, they come into the matchup with a 13-16 record in 29 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Bulls lost to the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score 123-98.

Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Thursday when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Chicago Bulls NBA
Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan directs his team against the Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Lillard is in his 13th season in the NBA (and second with the Bucks).

Before getting traded, the future Hall of Famer spent 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.