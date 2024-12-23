Damian Lillard's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois.
For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is on the injury report.
He has missed two straight games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (calf) doubtful for Monday."
Lillard is averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Bucks enter play as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 record in 27 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 112-101.
Following their showdown with the Bulls, they will resume action on Thursday evening when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in Wisconsin.
As for the Bulls, they come into the matchup with a 13-16 record in 29 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bulls lost to the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score 123-98.
Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Thursday when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
Lillard is in his 13th season in the NBA (and second with the Bucks).
Before getting traded, the future Hall of Famer spent 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers.