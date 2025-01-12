Damian Lillard's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Knicks Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in New York City to play the Knicks.
For the game, Damian Lillard is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be availalbe.
The All-Star point guard comes into the day with averages of 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Damian Lillard (calf) probable for Sunday."
The Bucks enter play as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-16 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Orlando Magic (in Florida) by a score of 109-106.
Lillard finished the win with 29 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 9/21 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Following the Knicks, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday when they return home to host DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings.
Lillard is in his second season playing for Milwaukee.
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed with a 25-14 record in 39 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following their showdown with the Bucks, the Knicks will play their next game on Monday night when they remain at home to host the Detroit Pistons.