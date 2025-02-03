UPDATE: Damian Lillard's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game
UPDATE: Damian Lillard has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is on the injury report.
The former Weber State star has averages of 25.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per conest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Update from the Bucks: Damian Lillard (Left Groin Soreness) and Brook Lopez (Back Soreness) are questionable for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City."
The Bucks are coming off a 132-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (at home in Wisconsin).
Lillard finished the loss with 15 points, three rebounds and nine assists while shooting 4/15 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
With the loss to Memphis, the Bucks dropped to 26-21 in 47 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Thunder, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
As for the Thunder, they are the best team in the Western Conference with a 38-9 record in 47 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
At home, the Thunder are 20-3 in 23 games at home in Oklahoma City.