Damian Lillard's Current Injury Status For Nets-Bucks Game
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Brooklyn Nets (at home) in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks could remain without one of their best players, as All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is on the injury report.
He has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Wednesday: "Here is the Bucks injury report for Thursday vs. the Nets:
Out:
Johnson, Livingston (Non-Covid Illness)
Robbins, Smith (G League)
Questionable:
Antetokounmpo (Back Spasms)
Lillard (Non-Covid Illness)
Probable:
Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)"
Lillard is currently in his second season playing for the Bucks.
He is averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Bucks enter Thursday's matchup with the Nets as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-12 record in 28 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Nets, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
As for Brooklyn, they are the 11th seed in the east with an 11-18 record in 29 games.
They have won two of their last ten games (and are in the middle of a two-game losing skid).